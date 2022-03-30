The CDC Wants Me to Get an mRNA Booster, and I Won’t Do It

Last year, I decided to get vaccinated for COVID. I didn’t want to, as I considered myself to be at relatively low risk of death from the disease, between my age and lack of comorbidities.

But, enticed by the prospect that being vaccinated would allow me more freedom in the police state known as New York, I decided to get one.

It was always going to be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I never once considered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. I don’t pretend to understand the science of mRNA vaccines, but what little I knew gave me enough pause that I felt far more comfortable with the J&J vaccine.

While that was enough for our government overlords to consider me “fully vaccinated,” eventually, the definition of “fully vaccinated” changed to mean that I not only had to get my initial dose but a booster as well.

I pretty much drew the line there. I’d done my part, I didn’t want another shot, and if COVID is gonna get me, it’s gonna get me and I’ll take a runny nose in exchange for natural immunity.

But now the Biden administration, in its infinite wisdom, says that it wants me and others who got the J&J vaccine to not just get boosted but to get boosted with one of the mRNA vaccines.

That’s a big fat “hell no” from me.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that the J&J vaccine isn’t as effective as the mRNA vaccines because the incredibly tiny fraction of percent risk of death for J&J vaxxed people is an incredibly small fraction of a percent larger than it is for those with one of the mRNA vaccines.

I’ll take my chances.

Frankly, I’ve always been suspicious of the Biden administration’s lack of support for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In December, an advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to recommend the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, citing the risk of severe blood clots.

By now, we’re all aware of the so-called risk of blood clots from the J&J vaccine—it was the same reason the Biden administration temporarily paused the administering of the J&J vaccine last year. At the time of the pause, there were six cases of patients with severe blood clots out of nearly 7 million doses delivered. It was a stupid decision that caused significant vaccine hesitancy.

Is there any reason to trust the CDC on this? I don’t think so. This is the same agency that actually recommended that kids get vaccinated despite the fact that kids are overwhelmingly safe from COVID. Health officials in Sweden were able to see from the data that the benefit of vaccinating kids from COVID did not outweigh the risks. Why couldn’t health officials in the United States see that? I have a few theories.

But back to the Biden administration’s bias against the J&J vaccine. Why has the Biden administration tried so hard to push people away from the J&J vaccine over an infinitesimal risk of blood clots while they actively dismissed the risk of myocarditis for young males receiving the mRNA vaccines?

I’ve noted in the past that mRNA vaccines are a relatively new technology and that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the only authorized and approved mRNA vaccines available right now. Curiously, a year before the pandemic happened, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit, where he and Rick Bright, the director of HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), openly discussed “blowing the system up” in order to transition to this new vaccine technology. Fauci explained that because of the lengthy approval process, it would take a decade to approve these under normal procedures. Bright responded by pointing out that one way to speed up that process is for there to be an event “that’s not beholden to bureaucratic strings and processes” to occur—like the outbreak of a novel avian virus.

I’m not getting an mRNA booster. The Biden administration is suspiciously biased in favor of them and has a record of ignoring the science on all things COVID. I don’t know if it’s because of kickbacks from Big Pharma or what, but with the pandemic seemingly winding down, I have even less incentive to buy into their nonsense recommendations.