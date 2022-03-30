FEC Fines DNC and Clinton Camp Over Bogus Trump Dossier

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) says that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign violated election laws by lying about funding the infamous Steele dossier, which was used to smear Donald Trump and justify the Obama administration seeking a FISA warrant to spy on his campaign.

The DNC and the Clinton campaign claimed expenses paid to the left-wing law firm Perkins Coie were legal services when in fact, they went to funding the long-discredited dossier. The FEC says that what the DNC and Clinton campaign did violated the law.

According to the FEC, neither the DNC nor the Clinton campaign admitted to lying but won’t contest the finding either in order to settle the matter, the Washington Examiner reports.

“Solely for the purpose of settling this matter expeditiously and to avoid further legal costs, respondent[s] does not concede, but will not further contest the commission’s finding of probable cause to believe,” the FEC memo states.

Don’t get too excited; while the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign paid Perkins Coie over a million dollars that went towards the funding of the bogus dossier, they’re only being fined $105,000 and $8,000, respectively. A mere slap on the wrist.