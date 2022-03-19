Looking Back on the Failed New York Mask Mandate

It’s been over a month since New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted New York’s statewide indoor mask mandate. The mandate was initially imposed on Dec. 13, 2021, during the omicron wave.

PJ Media members may remember that in the two months the mandate was in effect, I never abided by it. There wasn’t a thing that could be done to force me to. In her infinite wisdom, Gov. Hochul put the responsibility of enforcing the mandate on counties—and most refused to enforce it, citing a lack of resources or objections to the policy. In case you don’t recall, I had no problems on the first day I went shopping in public when the mandate was in effect. Yes, most people were masked, but I was never asked to mask up or leave. I just did my business. Over the course of the mandate, I mostly carried as usual, with only two exceptions, one incident at a pharmacy and another at the checkout line in a supermarket. Overall, I would say that despite most people complying, they did so because they felt they had to, not out of fear of COVID-19.