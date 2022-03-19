California Legislators Introduce Abortion Tourism Bill

Under a new law proposed by California legislators, state funds could be spent to help low-income California residents obtain abortions. But, perhaps more significantly, the fund would be available to help out-of-state residents obtain abortions as well.

In other words, California is looking to boost its abortion tourism, because, well, it’s California, and you’d expect nothing less of the far-left state.

On Thursday, Sens. Nancy Skinner and Anna Caballero introduced Senate Bill 1142, which would establish a fund (composed of state and private money) for the sole purpose of providing grant money to nonprofits that assist low-income pregnant women with access to abortion services.

The state portion of the fund would be established by the California legislature.

The bill is a response to multiple states passing laws limiting abortions to before a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Supreme Court is also on the verge of ruling on a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority seems poised to do the unthinkable. If the court overturns 50 years of settled law and takes away a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, California will not stand idly by,” Skinner said in a statement. “With SB 1142, California sends a clear message to the rest of the nation: We are fully committed to ensuring that California women and those who may seek refuge here have access to all reproductive services, including abortion.”

Make no mistake about it. This bill, if passed, would essentially establish California as an abortion tourism state. And, let’s be honest, there’s no reason to believe that this bill won’t be passed and signed into law. This is California, and they’ve passed quite a few laws in recent years that normal people consider to be insane.

Perhaps they’ll advertise California as the nation’s go-to free abortion state, with billboards and everything advertising how you can come on over and visit Disneyland and Universal Studios while you wait for your free abortion.