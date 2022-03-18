The New York Times Just Proved Joe Biden Is a Liar

In 2020, the mainstream media and big tech colluded with Joe Biden’s presidential campaign to suppress the story about Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop and the trove of damaging and illicit content on it. Facebook and Twitter blocked posts and messages about the New York Post’s exposé on the laptop and its contents, while mainstream media outlets refused to cover the story.

But now, even the New York Times has admitted the laptop’s authenticity in a report about an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, citing emails from Hunter’s laptop—the same ones deemed misinformation back in 2020.

“Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation,” reported the New York Times.

The significance of this admission cannot be understated.

But this is more than just a story about media bias and censorship. This is also about how Joe Biden blatantly lied to the American people.

Trump and Biden had their final debate in Nashville on October 22, 2020, during which Biden insisted that the laptop story was Russian disinformation.

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant,” Biden said. “Five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”

Does anyone really believe that Joe Biden didn’t know that the laptop belonged to his son? Hunter even conceded after the election that the laptop “absolutely” could be his. Do you think he never told his dad this? Joe knew it wasn’t a conspiracy theory, yet he and his campaign peddled the bogus claim that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.

This is the same man who made “honesty” a theme of his campaign and has continued to insist that he and honesty go together like peanut butter and jelly. “I will be honest with you, as I’ve always promised,” Joe Biden insisted during his State of the Union address earlier this month.

Biden got away with his blatant lie because he knew that the mainstream media and big tech would cover for him.

During Thursday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether Biden stands by his past assessment that the New York Post story about Hunter’s laptop was “a bunch of garbage” and that it was “a Russian plant.”

Psaki predictably deflected the comment. “I’d point you to the Department of Justice and also to Hunter Biden’s representatives,” she replied. “He doesn’t work in the government.”

Later she was asked whether she stood by her own past assessment that the laptop was Russian disinformation, which she not only claimed during the 2020 campaign but last September as well.

“Again, I’d point to the Department of Justice and Hunter Biden’s representatives,” she said. “I’m a spokesperson for the United States; he doesn’t work for the United States.”

Psaki’s sad deflection doesn’t change the way she, Joe Biden, and many others deliberately lied to the American people, claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.