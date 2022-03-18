It’s Time for Answers on the Suppression of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Many on the right feel vindicated over the New York Times’ recent concession that Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell,” not only exists but is authentic. Still, after that vindication passes, all that’s left is anger — anger at how the media and Big Tech deliberately suppressed this damaging story about Hunter Biden to protect Joe Biden in the waning weeks of the presidential campaign.

“The laptop’s hard drive contained a trove of emails, text messages, photos and financial documents between Hunter Biden, his family and business associates — detailing how the president’s son used his political leverage in his overseas business dealings,” the New York Post explains.

Unwilling to sit idly by and risk Biden’s campaign blowing up over the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, social media censored the story and the mainstream media refused to cover it.

It was a stunning 180, after the media’s years-long obsession with the bogus Trump/Russia collusion narrative.

Related: The New York Times Suddenly Discovers Hunter Biden’s Laptop

Quite frankly, I’m angry because the Russian collusion narrative, which was clearly ridiculous, was allowed to cast a dark cloud over Trump throughout his time in office, while the “laptop from hell” was actively suppressed and censored despite ample evidence of its legitimacy.

Even former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr says the suppression of the story “definitely made an impact on the election.”

“It’s not a question of whether it was criminal or not,” Barr said. “Just the facts alone were shameful. And most Americans would immediately see what was going on and how repulsive it was, and it would have had an effect. The issue of criminality is a different issue.”

The 2020 election is by no means the first time Republicans have been hurt electorally because of media malfeasance. Twenty years earlier, the rush to declare Florida for Al Gore likely cost George W. Bush a net increase of tens of thousands of votes in the conservative Florida panhandle, which is on Central Time, not Eastern Time like the rest of the state. Had Florida not been prematurely called for Gore, the weeks of recounts and debates over hanging chads may never have happened, and George W. Bush’s official victory in the state would have been significantly higher than the official count of 537 votes.

“Everlasting, undying, soul-rending shame be upon you, Facebook and Twitter and Politico and all the others who covered up, denied and suppressed this newspaper’s true and accurate reporting about Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020,” Kyle Smith wrote at the New York Post on Friday. “You should be hurling yourselves at the feet of the American people, begging forgiveness. You should be renting billboards saying, ‘WE LIED.'”

“But most importantly,” he added, “you should be hauled before Congress to answer humiliating questions.”

Well, it looks like he may get his wish because Republicans seem determined to get answers.

“Tonight, I’m calling for a Congressional investigation into how big tech, mainstream media, and the Democrat industrial complex colluded to suppress the Hunter Biden scandals — and during the last days of the 2020 election,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) tweeted Thursday.

Earlier this week, Issa told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that Republicans are already preparing for an onslaught of oversight after the midterm elections, when they’ll likely be back in power.

It won’t be soon enough.