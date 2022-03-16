Joe Biden Is Trash: Ignores Question About Deaths of Americans in Ukraine

On Tuesday, following the signing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, Joe Biden ignored Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich’s question about whether he had anything “to say about the death of Americans in Ukraine.”

Three journalists had been in a vehicle struck by fire earlier in the day, claiming the lives of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who was just 24 years old. Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was seriously injured in the attack. Former New York Times journalist Brent Renaud, 50, was killed Sunday.

Yet Biden could muster the decency to say anything. Instead, he just ignored the question from Heinrich like a coward.

It’s doubtful whether Biden will bother addressing the deaths at all. When asked by CBS White House correspondent Kathryn Watson if Biden will “himself address the deaths of Americans who have — American journalists who have been killed or injured in Ukraine? And does he have any plans to call their families,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki evaded the question, saying she would “not outline private conservations from here at this point in time.”

This is hardly the first time Joe Biden has been disrespectful regarding the deaths of Americans. In August, when the remains of the 13 U.S. service members who died at Kabul airport during his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan were returned to the United States, Joe Biden was caught checking his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base.