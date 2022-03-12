News & Politics

Ukraine Unveils New Postage Stamp That Tells Russian Warship to ‘Go F**k Yourself'

By Matt Margolis Mar 12, 2022 11:29 AM ET

Ukraine has chosen an image for a new postage stamp, and I kind of want one.

The image design, called “Russian warship, go f**k yourself!” by artist Boris Groh, features a Ukrainian soldier flipping the bird to — obviously — a Russian warship.

The stamp commemorates the incident on Snake Island, when a Russian warship hailed the 13 Ukrainian border guards stationed there and ordered them to surrender. But instead of surrendering, the guards replied, “Russian warship, go f*** yourself,’ before being attacked. Due to the brutality of the Russian warship bombardment of the island, the guards were originally presumed to have been killed.

“The phrase has become a rallying cry for Ukraine’s defenders,” notes The Guardian.

Now, if only we could get some “Let’s Go Brandon” postage stamps here in the United States. Okay, we all know that won’t happen, but I suppose the ubiquitous “I Did That” gas pump stickers are a fair compromise.

