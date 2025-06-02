Colorado Terror Suspect Wants All 'Zionists' Dead. Pam Bondi: Not So Fast.

The Department of Justice today announced federal hate crime charges against illegal alien Mohammed Sabry Soliman, who tried to set Jews on fire in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday.

Soliman, who is in the country illegally, thanks to Joe Biden's lax border policies, attacked a group called "Run For Their Lives," which organizes weekly walks to bring attention to the hostages still being held by Hamas terrorists.

The criminal complaint alleges that the suspect threw "Molotov cocktails into a pro-Israel crowd while yelling 'Free Palestine' and injuring eight individuals."

Per the complaint:

SOLIMAN was detained by local law enforcement. A black plastic container with a yellow top was found near where SOLIMAN was arrested. In the black plastic container were at least fourteen unlit Molotov cocktails, comprised of glass wine carafe bottles or Ball jars containing clear liquid and red rags hanging out of the bottles. Near the black plastic container was a backpack weed sprayer, potentially containing a flammable substance. The clear liquid in the glass bottles and weed sprayer were determined to be 87 octane gasoline, which was determined to contain xylene based on a field test.

According to the CDC, "Xylene is a colorless, sweet-smelling liquid that catches on fire easily."

Law enforcement officials said they saw a "red material consistent with the rags found in the black plastic container; a red gas container; and paperwork with the words, 'Israel,' 'Palestine,' and 'USAID'" when they looked inside his vehicle, which was parked nearby. Officials moved the vehicle to the FBI Denver facility for further investigation.

During his interrogation, the monster admitted that "he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead."

Throughout the interview, SOLIMAN stated that he hated the Zionist group and did this because he hated this group and needed to stop them from taking over “our land,” which he explained to be Palestine. He stated that he had been planning the attack for a year and was waiting until after his daughter graduated to conduct the attack.

He told investigators that he would do it again if given the chance.

The FBI is examining a journal and an iPhone found in Soliman's home, as well as a storage facility identified by a neighbor.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement, "The Department of Justice has swiftly charged the illegal alien perpetrator of this heinous attack with a federal hate crime and will hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Our prayers are with the victims and our Jewish community across the world."

The DOJ statement notes, "This vile anti-Semitic violence comes just weeks after the horrific murder of two young Jewish Americans in Washington DC. We will never tolerate this kind of hatred. We refuse to accept a world in which Jewish Americans are targeted for who they are and what they believe."

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon added, "No American should experience violence motivated by hatred based on their faith or national origin, and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice will act swiftly and decisively to bring the perpetrators of such crimes to justice. There can be zero tolerance for such acts in our great nation."

In addition to state charges in Colorado, Soliman now faces "one count of a hate crime offense involving the actual or perceived race, religion, or national origin."

Let's hope this terrorist never takes another breath of free American air for the rest of his life.