Bill Clinton Says Biden Was Great and Trump’s Ruining America. Stop Laughing. He’s Serious.

The Legacy Lecture We Never Asked For

It’s always refreshing when history’s most ironic voices pop up for a cameo.

Like a washed-up frontman from a ‘90s boy band schooling today’s stars on stage presence, Bill Clinton has returned to the spotlight with a hot take: Joe Biden was a good president, and Donald Trump is destroying America’s legacy.

Yes, THAT Bill Clinton.

The same man who gave us Monica cigars, blue dresses, and a long-running debate about what the definition of “is” is.

Now, he wants to warn us about dignity, responsibility, and preserving the moral fabric of our republic.

What’s next?

Is Alec Baldwin teaching gun safety?

Bill’s New Stand-Up Routine

Clinton’s remarks came during a CBS interview that aired like a nostalgic blooper reel from the ‘90s.

With a straight face, or as close to straight as his plastic surgeons will allow, he declared that Trump believes “whatever I want should be the law of the land. It’s my way or the highway.”

One might pause here to recall how Clinton approached legal matters back in the day: deny, redefine, obfuscate, then charm the American people into forgetting it ever happened.

He followed up with this gem: “We cannot throw the legacy of this country away.”

Again, this is from a man whose personal legacy includes impeachment, lying under oath, and ensuring that every middle school history class included the word “intern” in its unit on the 1990s.

Joe Biden: The Delusion of Competence

In the interview, Clinton said Biden is “in good shape,” dismissing ongoing concerns about the current president’s ability to finish a sentence without getting lost in his own thoughts or closets.

According to Clinton, Biden “doesn’t fall off his chair, he knows what’s going on.”

High praise indeed.

The bar has moved so low that remaining seated is now the benchmark for presidential health.

Meanwhile, behind the curtain, major publications like Axios and even CNN have reported on aides steering Biden away from open microphones.

An entire bestseller by Jake Tapper (not worth a link) just detailed the months-long effort to hide Biden’s visible decline.

But sure, Bill, he’s sharp as a tack.

Trump: The Convenient Villain

As always, Clinton returned to the safest applause line in modern politics: bashing Trump.

According to Bill, Trump is “humiliating other people so that he can win.”

An odd accusation coming from someone whose political machine spent the 1990s humiliating a 22-year-old woman to preserve his own presidency.

It was his staff that infamously bragged about dragging a $100 bill through a trailer park.

Legacy Check: Whose Are We Really Talking About?

Let’s talk about this “legacy” Clinton’s so worried about.

Is it the 13 U.S. service members killed during Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan?

Is it the record inflation that shredded American wallets while the White House blamed everything from Putin to poultry?

Or maybe the legacy is fentanyl deaths soaring past 100,000 a year while Biden’s border policies had Border Patrol agents playing a game of Red Rover with the cartels.

And let’s not forget Clinton’s own contributions to America’s legacy: sending military aid to China, expanding NAFTA to hemorrhage American manufacturing jobs, and bombing an aspirin factory in Sudan right as impeachment headlines hit.

Convenient timing.

The Laugh Track of Modern Politics

When Clinton says Biden was “one of the most successful presidents we’ve had in a long time,” you have to wonder: Is he referring to Biden’s success in lowering the average American’s net worth?

Or his success in dividing the country over vaccine mandates, parental rights, and whether your gas stove is a domestic terrorist?

This isn’t commentary.

It’s a parody wrapped in sincerity.

Bill Clinton praising Biden’s presidency is like O.J. Simpson praising glove craftsmanship.

The entire statement would be hilarious if it weren’t offered with such gravitas, as if the American people had collectively forgotten the last three years of masked toddlers, empty store shelves, and presidential Easter Bunny handlers.

Closing the Circle: When the Past Lectures the Present

Bill Clinton wants to be remembered as the wise old statesman, gently correcting the new generation before we go off the rails.

But his reappearance just reminds us of what Washington used to look like: a swamp disguised as a Southern drawl.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from the last several years, it’s this: Real legacy isn’t determined by what Bill Clinton says on CBS. It’s written by the men and women who paid $4 a gallon for gas, whose small businesses barely survived lockdowns, and who buried loved ones because fentanyl crossed a border Biden didn’t secure.

That’s the legacy Clinton says Trump is “throwing away.”

But maybe that’s the part he doesn’t like: Trump didn’t just threaten the swamp, he drained parts of it.

And now the swamp wants revenge, cloaked in the voice of yesterday’s scandals.

When Bill Clinton lectures us on sound leadership, just remember: it’s the political equivalent of getting parenting tips from Hunter Biden.

And no, we’re not buying it.

They claim to defend democracy while they censor speech and prosecute rivals.

