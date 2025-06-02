MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on June 02, 2025

It was a weekend well spent here on Monument Hill. Light chores followed by light entertainment on Saturday, and on Sunday a trip to the farmers' market. You should see the heirloom tomato we got — it's the approximate size, shape, and weight of John Madden's skull.

That's a good weekend.

Hope yours was, too, but we have Five O'Clock Somewhere to take the sting out of Monday.

See you at the usual time — can't wait.

