Former White House Physician Drops Truth Bombs About Biden’s Health Cover-Up

During an appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Dr. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas)—a man who served as White House physician for 14 years—dropped some major truth bombs that expose what may be the greatest constitutional crisis in modern American history.

Jackson is a doctor with 25 years of medical experience who witnessed the inner workings of multiple administrations firsthand. When he speaks about the cover-ups of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline, Americans should listen.

We’ve noted here at PJ Media that Biden brought Dr. Kevin O’Connor in as White House physician to help facilitate the cover-up of his cognitive decline, and Jackson believes this as well.

"Dr. O'Connor was his physician for eight years when he was vice president; he literally became part of the Biden family," Jackson said. But it gets worse. O'Connor "was beloved by Jill Biden" and the Biden inner circle, developing such loyalty that "he would say or do anything that they ask him to do and cover up anything,” and that "they knew that they had somebody that could help cover up anything that might come up."

This wasn't about medical expertise—it was about ensuring silence.

Even more damning, Jackson suspects they knew the truth early: "I think probably when he was running, back in 2019, they already knew, 2019 to 2020, they already knew that he was having cognitive issues, and I think that they were probably already behind the scenes assessing that and addressing that, and they realized that Kevin O'Connor would be somebody that could keep that a secret."

The historical parallel Jackson draws is chilling. He compares this to "what happened in 1919 with First Lady Edith Wilson with Woodrow Wilson when he had a massive stroke and then continued to be president for a year and a half after that." In that case, "it was the physician to the president and the first lady that kept him sequestered and kept that hidden from the press, and were making the decisions about what was going on in this country."

But as Jackson notes, "The stakes were much higher over the last four years than they were in 1919." While Wilson's handlers managed domestic affairs in a simpler era, Biden's puppet masters were making decisions with catastrophic results, including "damage that the Biden administration did to this country across the board, whether it was overseas in Afghanistan, our reputation overseas, our southern border, or the economy, or all the disgusting social issues that they tried to push down the throats of the American people."

Jackson warned that "we need to know, the American people need to know who was making decisions over those last four years. Who had access to that auto pen?"

The constitutional implications are staggering. As Jackson puts it, "If someone was running the country pretending to be the president of the United States and they weren't, we need to know, and we need to make sure this never ever happens again."

Jackson also doesn't buy the suspicious timing of Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis, calling it "a little bit unbelievable" and suggesting "it was a diversion" that came "right after the [special counsel Robert] Hur tapes."

The most damning question Jackson poses cuts to the heart of potential criminality: "Did Hunter Biden sign his own pardon?" This isn't hyperbole—Jackson is deadly serious about potential crimes: "If people were signing pardons, signing executive orders, signing legislation without the president knowing about it, absolutely, that's a crime."

As Jackson promises, "There are gonna be a lot of whistleblowers that are gonna come out of the woodwork over the next few months."

Good. The American people deserve answers about what may be the greatest political cover-up in our nation's history.

