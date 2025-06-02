How Much Worse Can Things Get for the Democrats?

Things have not gone well for the Democrats for a while, and it seems like there’s been an endless stream of bad news for them. Well, it’s gotten even worse. Despite months of Democrats pushing apocalyptic economic narratives and Trump’s alleged economic policy failures, new polling data reveals that voters aren't buying what the left is selling. The numbers paint a devastating picture for Democrats who have staked their political fortunes on convincing Americans that their economic policies work.

CNN pollster Harry Enten delivered some brutal news for Democrats during a recent segment, highlighting polling data that should send shockwaves through the party's leadership. The reality is stark: After months of Democrats hammering Republicans on economic issues, the GOP still maintains a commanding lead when voters are asked which party better handles the economy.

"After the last few months, the first five months of the Donald Trump presidency, right? Or the first four months of the Donald Trump presidency, that you'd expect that Democrats would have this massive lead on the economy. It ain't so. It ain't so," Enten said, clearly frustrated by the data he presented.

The numbers tell the story Democrats don't want to hear. In November 2023, Republicans held an 11-point advantage when voters were asked which party was closest to their economic views. Fast-forward to today, and Republicans still maintain an 8-point lead – well outside the margin of error and a clear indication that Democratic messaging isn't resonating.

But wait, it gets worse for Democrats. Enten's analysis of Reuters/Ipsos polling shows an even more troubling trend. When asked which party has a better economic plan, Republicans have actually expanded their lead from 9 points in May 2024 to a whopping 12 points in May 2025.

"How is that possible, Democrats?” Enten asked, his exasperation evident. "How is that possible after all the recession years, after the stock market's been doing all of this, after all the tariffs that Americans are against, and Republicans still hold an eight-point lead on the economy? Are you kidding me?"

ICYMI: Democrats Set Their Sights on Impeaching Trump Again

It makes perfect sense to anyone paying attention. Remember how the price of eggs skyrocketed under Joe Biden, and then, once Trump took office again, Democrats tried to blame Trump’s policies for the cost of eggs? How’d that work out? Oh yeah, the price of eggs has now plummeted. Democrats tried to stoke recession fears, and that fizzled, too. Same with their hysterics about tariffs supposedly driving up inflation—and then inflation went down.

It’s the same failed playbook, just flipped. With Bidenomics, they desperately tried to convince us everything was great—even as Americans were getting crushed by inflation and soaring costs. Now that Trump is back and things are actually starting to improve, they’re trying to gaslight the country all over again by pretending everything is falling apart. But this time, the disconnect is even more obvious because people can feel the difference in their wallets.

Perhaps most damaging for Democrats is the erosion of what was once considered their strongest brand advantage: being the party of the middle class. This represents a seismic shift in American politics that should terrify Democratic strategists.

"This, I think, speaks to Democratic ills more than anything else. They have traditionally been the party of the middle class. No more. Donald Trump and the Republican Party have taken that mantle away," Enten observed.

🚨HOLY SMOKES: CNN veteran pollster is completely FLABBERGASTED by new polling that reveals how Democrats are failing even FURTHER behind.



"How is that possible, Democrats?!"



"Democrats have traditionally been the party of the middle class. NO MORE...! Adios, amigos!"



BRUTAL. pic.twitter.com/WPlUhfQpu3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2025

This marks the collapse of what was once the Democrats’ strongest political advantage. For years, they were seen as natural allies of the middle class—but that trust has eroded, and with it, their economic messaging edge.

The polling should be a wake-up call. Democrats’ recycled narratives aren’t resonating. Republicans, meanwhile, have seized the mantle of middle-class economic advocacy, and voters are listening.

And that’s the worst thing for the Democrats right now.

