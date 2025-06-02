Democrats Set Their Sights on Impeaching Trump Again

Democrats aren’t even pretending anymore. If they retake the House, they’re coming for Trump—again. On Sunday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) openly admitted she would “absolutely” launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump if given the gavel on the House Oversight Committee. No pretense, no evidence—just raw political vengeance. From Elon Musk’s role in cutting government waste to Trump’s legal fights with Harvard and high-powered law firms, Crockett is already laying the groundwork to turn routine policy and legal disputes into impeachable offenses. Her comments make one thing unmistakably clear: Democrats are gearing up to use the power of Congress not for oversight, but for retaliation.

During an appearance on “Inside Texas Politics,” Crockett pledged to “absolutely” launch an impeachment inquiry into Trump—assuming she’s elected ranking member on June 24 and Democrats reclaim the House majority in 2026. Her justification? Trump’s efforts to rein in bloated government through Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and his legal battles with Harvard and prominent law firms—actions she baselessly suggested could be criminal.

“I would absolutely at least do an inquiry. Absolutely. I mean, I think that there’s more than enough to inquire about. You know, we know—well, we don’t know. We still don’t even know. I brought up Elon Musk a little bit earlier,” Crockett admitted. “We don’t understand what all they were doing, what kind of deals were even made for Elon to be given this amount of privilege. The firing of the inspector generals, you know? He went in, next thing you know, inspector generals that were investigating Elon, they’re getting fired.”

“And then the pressure that he’s put on various organizations — we saw that the merger with Verizon was able to take place only once they said no diversity, equity, or inclusion,” she continued. “We know that they have put a ridiculous amount of pressure and seemingly are trying to pull back resources from the likes of Harvard, because Harvard decided that they were gonna push back against his illegality.”

Crockett also claimed, without evidence, that Donald Trump has “shaken down so many of these law firms for free legal fees” because “he’s gonna need them,” accusing him of routinely violating the law, "whether it’s criminal or civil.” She insisted that these matters “need to be fleshed out” and justified her push for an impeachment inquiry by pointing out, “There is one committee in the Congress that has the authority to actually do oversight over the president. It’s the Oversight Committee.” According to Crockett, “History needs to know the truth.”

Crockett’s comments should be a wake-up call. Democrats aren’t hiding their agenda—they’re openly promising to weaponize Congress against President Trump the moment they get the chance. This isn’t about justice or oversight; it’s about raw political power and retribution. If voters want to stop another baseless impeachment circus, they need to ensure Democrats don’t retake the House in 2026. The stakes couldn’t be clearer: Keep these partisan zealots out of power, or brace for another chapter of endless investigations and taxpayer-funded witch hunts.

