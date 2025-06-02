Wounded Democratic Party Needs Help, Calls in the Trans Cavalry. Hilarity Ensues.

The Communist News Network (CNN) recently reported that the Democrat Party was scheming to win back the hordes of male voters they chased away prior to the 2024 election. Let's make fun of them!

The Democrats, still reeling from a wash-out election last November, apparently had a pow-wow and decided the way to win back votes from black men, Hispanic people, and young male voters of every stripe is to continue pushing trans madness, which is akin to fighting obesity by gorging on Twinkies.

TITANIC-O-RAMA! A recent Marquette Law School poll shows the Democrats' sinking approval rating is now at a paltry 32% favorable and 63% unfavorable.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals recently voted 2-1 to allow non-biological women crazy dudes in lipstick, and their "fully intact" biology, into the changing room at a Korean-Christian spa that caters to women and girls as young as 13 years old.

What could go wrong by allowing men into women's changing rooms?

Here is one scenario: A convicted sex offender could enter the women's room of the spa, remove his clothing to reveal his somewhat tumescent hog, and continue to leer at a young girl walking around naked. Asking him to leave could result in riots. Finally, the freakshow is arrested for indecent exposure.

If that Washington court's plan to gavage more men in dresses into locker rooms doesn't draw more people back to the ranks of the blistery Democratic Party, there is always Plan B: Produce a transgender version of Shakespeare.

Hey, just for yucks, let's make a list of "transgender" Shakespeare quotes!

"All the world’s a stage, and all the cis men and women TERFs merely players. They/them have their exits and their entrances, and one man in his time plays many parts identifies as fluid."

TERFs merely players. They/them have their exits and their entrances, and one man in his time identifies as fluid." "To be male, or not to be: that is the question...."

"Romeo, Romeo! What for art thou identifying as today, Romeo?

"The lady-boy doth protest too much."

So, will the trans-Shakespeare show help Democrats win back the 10 million voters they lost? I know! Get this salad-dodging, Jabba the What to advise on how to attract men. This femcel knows what boys like. She knows what they want:

Democrat activist Olivia Julianna is now advising Democrats how to win over young men— says Conservative men are pro-choice, pro gay marriage, and pro BLM. pic.twitter.com/Jz4EjMHKUh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2025

The Democrats don't seem to realize that the nation may be done with the trans insanity. Few people think men should be able to compete against women, much less walk around naked in their dressing rooms, especially when there are young girls around. Let's call it "trans fatigue."

FACT-O-RAMA! I don't care how adults live their lives, but threatening me to believe that a man in pigtails is every bit a woman as my mother is pure, liberal insanity. I understand the Marxists do not actually care for trans people, and that they only use them as political pawns. If they DID care, they wouldn't use them as weapons, and yet they are.

I am not a political coach, but if I were, I would likely suggest that Democrats abandon their plan to bring straight men back to the Party by parading trans loons around and pretending men in dresses are "normal." Sure, this may tick off the rabid "Gaystapo" dime museums who believe trans dudes are the future of womanhood, but as a straight man — 59 years and counting — I refuse to let the Marxists control my brain and convince me that "trans women are women." They are not. They are men.

I would also suggest that Democrats do everything they can to not talk about the trans dudette in Colorado who kidnapped, tortured, and raped a young woman for three days before the victim managed to escape.

I would also ask Low-T "Tampon" Tim Walz to shut up for a day.

Watch the Democratic Party's fave sitzpinkler spew lies in a painful attempt to remain politically relevant.

During a commencement ceremony speech at the U of M, Gov. Tim Walz described federal ICE agents as "Trump's modern-day Gestapo.” pic.twitter.com/D6mFIyH9Pm — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) May 18, 2025

Walz is allegedly not transgender, but he isn't what I'd call a "John Wayne" type.

Young guys look up to men, not Sally-bois. Sadly for the Democrats, the manliest person they have going for them is the allegedly female Maxine Waters.

The Democrats' greatest victory was making Americans believe that dudes in women's sports and locker rooms are the new normal. We don't have to accept this, and I suggest you do not.

Look at these lemmings as they sit there and watch a man steal a trophy and perhaps a college scholarship from young women, whom the Democrats have thrown under the bus in the name of cultural Marxism.

A biological male just won the California girls’ state track championship — and the left is celebrating it as “progress.” It’s not. It’s an insult to every young woman who trained, competed, and played by the rules.https://t.co/8PCKqAEcwR — Congresswoman Erin Houchin (@RepHouchin) June 1, 2025

So the trans flapdoodle isn't going to bring real men back to the Democratic Party. Who do they have?

Let's run through a few of the Democrats' mostly manly men to see if they can swing a few male votes to the rotting remains of their ragged Party:

Gavin Newsom: too much hair gel, too much estrogen

Chuck "Cuck" Schumer: He is about as manly as a heavy visit from "Aunt Flo"

Jerry Nadler: His pants are too high, and they smell like a loose taco dooty

Perhaps the Democrats should revisit their plan to declare masculine men "toxic." There is a reason young lads looked up to John Wayne as a manly man, not Richard Simmons.

We the People have had it with transgender codswallop. We are too strong to be drawn into the fake virtue of believing trans guys are chicks.

If the trans crew had any sense, they'd realize the Marxists are using them as mere pawns.

Remember, MAGA doesn't care if a guy wears a dress; all we demand is that they stay out of our sisters' locker rooms, and LEAVE KIDS ALONE.

Trans fatigue is real AND overdue.

