Obamacare Redux: $1.5 Trillion Bill Omnibus Passes House Without Being Read

A $1.5 trillion omnibus bill, which included $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine, passed the Democrat-controlled House Wednesday night, successfully averting a partial government shutdown.

So, what are all the details of the 2,700-page spending package? Does anyone know?

Trust me, no one does. In fact, if you blinked on Wednesday you may not have known about it, because this massive spending bill was introduced in the middle of the night on the same day it was passed.

Pelosi scoffed at criticism over the timing of the bill’s introduction and the fact that no time was given for members of Congress to review the bill.

“Let’s grow up about this,” she said. “We are in a legislative process. We have a deadline.”

Is anyone having an Obamacare flashback? Back in 2010, in her push to pass Obamacare, Nancy Pelosi argued that “we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what’s in it.” Now, twelve years later, she’s essentially making the same argument: the bill is too important to worry about such formalities as reading it and knowing what’s actually in it.

Related: Pelosi: You’re Too Dumb to Appreciate Joe Biden

Yet, surprisingly, Republicans voted for it. The defense portion of the spending package passed 361-69, and the domestic spending portion passed 260-171, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) voting present.

The legislation is now off to the U.S. Senate.