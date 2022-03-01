Pelosi: You’re Too Dumb to Appreciate Joe Biden

If you don’t love Joe Biden for all the great things he’s done for this country, you’re an ignorant moron.

Well, at least that’s what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday.

“The polls show Americans deeply pessimistic about the economy,” Mitchell pointed out. “Inflation is only going to rise with what’s happening on the energy front with this war. What do you attribute to that? … The decline in the President’s polls—even on COVID, on how he’s handled it—what can you do to turn this around?”

“Well, I think tonight’s gonna be very important,” Pelosi began, in reference to Biden’s forthcoming State of the Union Dumpster Fire. “Because for people to appreciate what the President has done […] they have to know what it is.”

Do you see what she did there? It doesn’t matter that inflation and high gas prices are killing your monthly budget, or that Joe Biden botched the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the nation’s response to COVID, or the border crisis. If all you see are things that he’s actually done, you can’t possibly know about the things he claims he’s done… which of course is all wonderful, historic, and perfect.

Pelosi then went on to completely botch a famous Abraham Lincoln quote.

“President Lincoln said, ‘Public sentiment is everything. With it, you can accomplish almost everything. Without it practically nothing.'”

The actual quote is, “Public sentiment is everything. With public sentiment, nothing can fail; without it, nothing can succeed.” But, hey, it’s Pelosi, so there’s a good chance she wasn’t even sober when she gave the interview.

Despite the absurdity of her excuse for Joe Biden’s poll numbers, it’s very clear that Joe Biden(‘s speechwriter) will attempt to reframe the narrative with some real whoppers Tuesday night.