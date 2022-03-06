Obama Redux: National Average Gas Prices Tops $4/Gal

Ever since Joe Biden took office, I’ve been pointing out how he’s been restoring the Obama-era status quo. Be it on social issues like abortion, letting boys play girls’ sports, open borders, colluding with the media, or making secret deals with Iran to give them nukes, Biden has been aggressively imitating his former boss every step of the way.

Well, he’s just emulated Obama again.

Gasoline prices have continued their surge and have now reached a national average above $4/gal.

“The national average for a gallon of gas hit $4.009 on Sunday, according to AAA, which is the highest since July 2008, not adjusted for inflation,” reports CNBC. “Prices have been rising at a fast clip. Consumers are paying 40 cents more than a week ago, and 57 cents more than a month ago.”

Some places are seeing prices much higher. The average cost of a gallon of gas in California is $5.288/gallon.

The last time we saw prices like this was under Barack Obama.

“The jump in prices follows a surge in the price of oil amid Russia’s war on Ukraine,” CNBC explains. “The underlying cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of the cost of gas that consumers put in their cars, and U.S. oil is trading at levels not seen since 2008.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blames Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, arguing that had Biden imposed meaningful sanctions before the invasion—which he refused to do—it could have been prevented.