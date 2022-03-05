News & Politics

Local News Channel 'Accidentally' Displays Biden Pic During Report on Sex Offender

By Matt Margolis Mar 05, 2022 9:17 AM ET

A clip from a local news station in Pittsburgh went viral earlier this week after they “accidentally” displayed a graphic of Joe Biden while the news anchor was reading a report about an elderly man who is alleged to have inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl.

The graphic of Biden appears just as the anchor started reading the copy, “A 71-year-old man was accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl at the Walmart in West Mifflin Sunday afternoon.” at which point, the graphic was removed.

The clip prompted a lot of jokes on social media, as Joe Biden has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least eight women and over the years has been photographed and recorded making inappropriate comments to young girls and being creepy with them.

