Biden Goes Full 'Cuties' Creepy When Talking to Young Girls During Campaign Event

Joe Biden’s comments during a campaign visit to the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami on Monday have gone viral, and not in a good way for the septuagenarian.

“So, ladies and gentlemen, the good news is, for me, I’m here. The bad news for you is I’m coming back. I’m coming back,” he said towards the end of his remarks. It was at this point Biden spotted some young girls in the crowd and said, “And I want to see these beautiful young ladies—I want to see them dancing when they’re four years older, too.”

“I want to see them dancing when they’re 4 years older.”

In this angle you can see who he is talking to pic.twitter.com/zPAeYNCTxh — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 6, 2020

Former football player Herschel Walker was not impressed by Biden’s creepy comment. “To Joe Biden & campaign, telling young African American girls ‘I want to see you dancing when you’re four years older’ is not only creepy but racist!”

I don’t know that it was racist, but it was definitely creepy.

The Biden campaign explained the comments referred to the four-year length of a presidential term. This seems like a lame excuse considering no one believes Biden, if elected, will serve out a full term, let alone seek reelection. Regardless, the comment just comes across as creepy, especially after all the controversy surrounding the Netflix movie Cuties, which has been accused of sexualizing 11-year-old girls.

It is not clear from the video how old the girls to whom Biden referred were. But they had performed a dance earlier during the event.

Biden certainly has a knack for creepy behavior. If Biden really wanted to express that he planned to return during a reelection campaign four years from now, there are about a billion better ways he could have expressed it.

