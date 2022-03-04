God Help Us: White House May Send Kamala to Europe for Diplomatic Mission

Joe Biden was unable to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, but now the White House is considering a new strategy. According to The Hill, there are active discussions about “sending Vice President Harris to Warsaw, Poland, and Bucharest, Romania, in the coming days to show solidarity with Ukraine as it faces an escalating Russian invasion.”

“The discussions involve sending Harris to visit troops stationed in Romania and potentially to the border with Ukraine, where a refugee crisis has seen more than 1 million people flee that country since the Russian attack,” the report continues. “The trip could happen in the coming weeks, one source said, adding that there is no active dialogue about sending President Biden to the region.”

“A presidential visit is a heavier logistical lift,” the source told The Hill. “The vice president has a smaller footprint and is historically more nimble.” The White House declined to comment, but one official was sure to make it known that Harris has been “deeply involved in the administration’s engagement with allies and partners.”

Harris spoke separately with the leaders of various European allies earlier this week to discuss Russia’s invasion.

“You can expect the vice president will continue to engage with allies and partners on these issues,” the official added.

And how well have her diplomatic skills worked so far? Last month, before Russia invaded Ukraine, Harris was at the Munich Security Conference, during which she threatened Russia with “severe consequences” if they invaded Ukraine. That obviously worked out well.

Republicans brutally mocked her visit.

“Biden is deploying Kamala Harris to Europe to help ease Russia-Ukraine tensions,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) tweeted at the time. “Right, because she’s doing so well with our southern border…”

“I doubt [Putin’s] sitting back at the Kremlin right now shaking because Kamala Harris is over there,” Rep Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Newsmax at the time. “She can’t even find our southern border, much less the Ukrainian border. This is a joke, this is a travesty.”

After the failed trip, Harris continued to inspire zero confidence that she is capable of effective diplomacy or even understands world affairs. Earlier this week, in an attempt to explain the Russian invasion in layman’s terms, Harris said in a radio interview that “Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine, so basically, that’s wrong.”

Clearly, Harris doesn’t know what she’s doing, and for the White House to be even considering sending her back to Europe is a horrible joke.