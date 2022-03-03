Someone Needs to Tell Biden and Harris to Stop Ad-Libbing

Are any of Joe Biden’s or Kamala Harris’s handlers paying attention to just how awful they are at being off the cuff?

Seriously, their attempts at whimsy and being folksy are absolute train wrecks. They don’t have the chops to appear relatable to average folk and be believable at the same time.

Joe Biden’s State of the Union Dumpster Fire address on Tuesday is a prime example. Some of the more memorable moments of the speech were when he decided to go off-script and botch his quips so badly you almost wondered if the Taliban had taken over his speech-writing.

“We’ve sent 475 million vaccine doses to 112 countries — more than any nation on Earth,” Biden said Tuesday night. “We won’t stop, because you can’t build a wall high enough to keep out a — a vaccine — the vaccine can stop the spread of these diseases.”

Imagine being the White House staffer in charge of transcribing that nonsense for the as-delivered remarks.

The next notable ad-lib was when he started talking about gun control. “And, folks, ban assault weapons with high-capacity magazines that hold up to 100 rounds. You think the deer are wearing Kevlar vests?”

That joke about deer and Kevlar vests was not part of his prepared remarks, and you can tell because of how stupid it was. It wasn’t John-Kerry-trying-to-appeal-to-hunters-in-2004 cringeworthy, but it was pretty darn close.

And Kamala is no better. Joe Biden may be old and senile, so he arguably has an excuse, but Kamala is (at least in theory) young and sharp enough to know better. She is just trying too hard to be marginally more likable than Hillary Clinton and can’t seem to figure out how to do so without being a total phony. For example, Kamala temporarily adopted a southern accent while campaigning for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, and later, a French accent during a visit to Paris.

Earlier this year, Kamala hilariously quipped that “It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day,” in response to a question from NBC’s Today Show host Craig Melvin about changing our nation’s COVID strategy.

Someone clearly hadn’t studied their talking points.

Earlier this week, Kamala was mocked for her off-the-cuff comment that “Because as we all know, elections matter. And when folks vote, they order what they want, and in this case, they got what they asked for.”

Because apparently, the people wanted high gas prices, record inflation, record crime, a border crisis, a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and a potentially nuclear World War III. If this is actually what the people wanted, why are Biden’s approval ratings underwater?

But she wasn’t done embarrassing herself. The same day she stepped in it again when she was asked in a radio interview to explain the Russia/Ukraine crisis in layman’s terms.

“Ukraine is a country in Europe,” she said. “It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine, so basically, that’s wrong.”

Thank you, Professor Kamala. Did anyone hear that and not conclude that Kamala, who is kind of supposed to be vice president, doesn’t have the slightest idea what’s actually going on with Russia and Ukraine?

Biden is too mentally unfit, and Harris is too Kamala Harris-y to try to win over the public with lame jokes and going off-script. Neither inspires much confidence that they understand what’s happening in the world enough to address the problems and fix them. Donald Trump may have been a bit caustic at times, but at least he understood the problems facing our country and tried to fix them.