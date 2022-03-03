Elon Musk Trolls Joe Biden on Twitter, and It Is Epic

“Environmental justice” was one of the themes meaningless buzz phrases of Joe Biden’s State of the Union Dumpster Fire address Tuesday night. As such, he touted his administration’s desire to “build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations.”

He also bragged that companies are choosing to build new factories in the United States when they “previously would have gone overseas.” Thanks, Trump! Biden then plugged Ford and GM for their efforts to build more electric vehicles nationwide because Biden is under the impression that electric cars are good for the environment.

“Ford is investing $11 billion in electric vehicles, creating 11,000 jobs across the country,” Biden said in his speech. “GM is making the largest investment in its history — $7 billion to build electric vehicles, creating 4,000 jobs in Michigan.”

Tesla was oddly missing from the speech as well as the accompanying tweet posted by whoever controls Biden’s Twitter account. And Tesla CEO Elon Musk noticed that Biden had once again snubbed him because, unlike GM and Ford, Tesla isn’t unionized and is therefore unworthy.

“Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined,” Musk tweeted in reply to Biden, before hilariously adding, “fyi to person controlling this twitter.”

Musk has called out Biden in the past for his favoritism of the unionized GM and Ford. Earlier this year, executives from the two automakers met with Biden at the White House. “I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America,” Biden said in a tweet after the meeting. “Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before.”

Musk replied, “Starts with a T. Ends with an A. ESL in the middle.”

Later in the same thread, Musk called Biden “a damp [sock] puppet in human form.”