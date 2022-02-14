Is the Biden Admin Trying to Hide a Report on Dominion Voting Systems?

The Biden administration doesn’t want a judge to release a report on Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Georgia, claiming that doing so would “threaten election security,” Just The News reports.

The report was written by the Director of the University of Michigan Center for Computer Security and Society, J. Alex Halderman. Halderman was previously profiled in a video by the New York Times back in 2018 when he demostrated to a group of students how easy it would be to rig a voting machine.

In the 2018 video, Halderman showed how voting machines are “dangerous” and “obsolete” by holding a mock election with University of Michigan students. Halderman had previously testified before Congress, warning that computerized voting is “vulnerable to sabotage” and “cyberattacks that could change votes.”

“I’m here to tell you that the electronic voting machines Americans got to solve the problem of voting integrity, they turned out to be an awful idea,” Halderman said in the video. “That’s because people like me can hack them, all too easily.”

Officials at the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) have already seen the unredacted report, which discusses “potential vulnerabilities in Dominion ImageCast X ballot marking devices,” and they say that it shouldn’t be released yet.

Halderman has been criticized by both Dominion and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who insist that the election in Georgia was secure.

“Dominion supports all efforts to bring real facts and evidence forward to defend the integrity of our machines and the credibility of Georgia’s elections,” an official from Dominion Voting Systems stated.

Joe Biden’s state-certified victory in Georgia was by a margin of fewer than 12,000 votes.