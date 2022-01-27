Don’t Expect Manchin or Sinema to Save Us From Biden’s SCOTUS Pick

You’ve probably noticed that Joe Biden’s agenda has hit some snags. Two in particular: Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Krysten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

Because of them, the filibuster is still intact, Build Back Better is back-burnered, and the Democrats’ election takeover is not happening. After the news that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, I’m sure many on the right had a moment of panic before thinking that maybe, just maybe, Manchin and Sinema won’t be rubber stamps for Biden’s Supreme Court pick—I might add that, even though that pick hasn’t been made yet, this person sexually assaulted me 25 years ago.

It would be best if you braced yourself for disappointment now because while these two moderate Democrats have been roadblocks for Joe Biden’s radical agenda, they’ve voted to confirm all of Biden’s judicial nominees to lower courts, even the controversial ones. So there’s little reason to believe that they’ll balk at confirming a radical liberal to the Supreme Court.

That said, it may be a moot point anyway. I’d be willing to bet that some Republican Senators will back Biden’s nominee, namely Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — who have shown a willingness to support Biden’s lower court nominees too.

Also, Republicans have shown to be more open to confirming liberal justices in the past. Six Republicans voted to confirm Elena Kagan, and nine voted to confirm Sonia Sotomayor. Only three Democrats voted to confirm Neil Gorsuch, one for Brett Kavanaugh, and none for Amy Coney Barrett. Republicans may be more united in opposition to radical nominees now. Still, Collins and Murkowski are likely going to support Biden’s pick, so Manchin and Sinema’s votes will not be as consequential regardless.

Biden will pick someone who will be a rubber stamp for radical leftism in the mold of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. There’s no doubt. Sadly, there is little Republicans can do to stop the nomination. So, the best conservatives can hope for is Republicans to put up a fight akin to what happened to Kavanaugh and Barrett.