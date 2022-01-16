Joe Biden: The First Racist President

Despite his past opposition to busing, willingness to work with Democrat segregationists, and praise of a former KKK Exalted Cyclops, Joe Biden has often claimed to have been a trailblazer and longtime advocate of civil rights. This past week, he even claimed that he was arrested during a civil rights protest in Delaware. There’s no evidence that this is true. This is par for the course with Biden. He also falsely claimed he was arrested while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in South Africa during the apartheid era.

During his recent speech in Atlanta on voting rights, Biden likened those who oppose his agenda to George Wallace, Bull Connor, and Jefferson Davis. “At consequential moments in history, they present a choice: Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Joe Biden will inevitably politicize the holiday, further equating his agenda with the ideals of the late civil rights leader. He’ll pat himself on the back for various affirmative action picks he’s made for his administration. But in reality, these are all a smokescreen for Biden’s history of racism.

In fact, despite declaring that his political opponents are on the side of notorious segregationist George Wallace, it was Joe Biden who once praised Wallace as “someone who’s not afraid to stand up and offend people, someone who wouldn’t pander but would say what the American people know in their gut is right.” Biden also bragged that Wallace once considered him “one of the outstanding young politicians of America.”

Biden also has a history of making blatantly racist statements. For example, last summer, while commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, Joe Biden managed to say something so ridiculously racist that it’s hard not to cringe.

“The data shows young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are,” Biden said. “But they don’t have lawyers. They don’t have, they don’t have accountants, but they have great ideas.”

“Does anyone doubt this whole nation would be better off from the investments those people make?” he added. “And I promise you that’s why I set up this National Small Business Administration that’s much broader because they’re going to get those loans.”

During the 2020 campaign, Biden made his infamous appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show with Charlamagne tha God.Biden claimed that black Americans weren’t black if they were considering voting for Trump.

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions,” Charlamagne said to Biden at the end of his interview.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

During a campaign speech in Iowa hosted by the Asian & Latino Coalition in the summer of 2019, Joe Biden implied that poor kids are all non-white. “We should challenge students in these schools. We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

After a brief pause, Biden realized how bad what he had just said sounded and added: “Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids — no I really mean it, but think how we think about it.”

It was not a very good save, though.

Biden’s habit of putting his foot in his mouth goes back to when he was still a senator. The most infamous example is during his second presidential campaign in 2007, when he tried to compliment Barack Obama and ended up sounding like a racist jerk instead. “You got the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man,” Biden said.

But, Barack Obama was not the first African American to run for president. Jesse Jackson ran for president in 1984 and 1998. Alan Keyes ran for president in 1992, 1996, 2000, and 2008. Both Carol Moseley Braun and Al Sharpton ran in 2004. Perhaps they weren’t articulate or clean enough for Biden’s standards. So what exactly did he mean? He claimed his comments were taken out of context, but the racist implications of the remark didn’t sit well with many people.

And then there’s his explanation for why Iowa schools perform better than schools in Washington D.C. Was it better teachers, newer books, or more money in the school system? Nope. According to Biden, it was because Iowa doesn’t have as many black students.

“There’s less than one percent of the population of Iowa that is African American. There is probably less than four of five percent that are minorities. What is in Washington? So look, it goes back to what you start off with, what you’re dealing with,” said Biden.

Imagine if any Republican had said that.

Of course, Biden’s racist record goes back even further than that. He has a decades-long record of opposition to busing and desegregation. And in 1977, during a congressional hearing on anti-busing legislation, Biden, who joined with segregationists in this fight, said he wanted to “ensure we do have orderly integration of society,” and pointed out he was “not just talking about education but all of society.”

Then he said, “Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point. We have got to make some move on this.”

These remarks define who Joe Biden really is. He so easily accuses his political adversaries of being racist, but, like so many other Democrats, he accuses others of what he is actually guilty of. He even claimed that Donald Trump was the “first racist president.”

“We’ve had racists and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president, but he’s the first one that has,” Biden said back in 2020.

But, there’s no long list of racist remarks by Trump as there is for Joe Biden. Trump has been in the public eye for decades; surely, if such evidence of Trump’s racism existed, something would have turned up by now.

But it hasn’t. It seems that the first racist to be president is Joe Biden.

