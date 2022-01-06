This Is Why Biden Is Wrong That We’re in a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

Joe Biden has been relying on fear to boost vaccination rates. He’s been saying for months now that this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” However, the CDC hasn’t been very honest about breakthrough infections and has even been accused of covering up the real numbers.

Last fall, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) lamented that we weren’t getting honest data from the CDC and that numbers from more honest and transparent countries showed significant rates of breakthrough infections.

“Now, President Biden – and this has been parroted by media and news media – said that what we are currently experiencing is a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’. They don’t really give us any data to back that up. They just proclaim, pronounce that 99 percent of people with Covid now are unvaccinated. But they don’t give us the data,” Johnson explained in October. “Well, we have data from England, and here’s the data. So, of the 600,000 cases in England, 43% were the unvaxxed, 27% were with the fully vaxxed, another 30% were with partially vaxxed, or just undetermined.”

So it wasn’t a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” then, and it certainly isn’t now with the omicron surge.

A study found that 96% of all omicron cases in Germany were among the vaccinated. Similarly, cases of omicron among the vaccinated in Ontario, Canada, are outpacing cases among the unvaccinated by 28%. The same trend is occurring in Denmark, where 8.5% of all cases are among the unvaccinated, and in the United Kingdom, only 25% of omicron hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated.

At least their data is accurate.

The only reason Biden thinks he can get away with saying this is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is that his administration is covering up data that proves otherwise. Sadly, we have to look to other countries for more honest data.

Joe Biden has always banked his entire COVID response on vaccinations. So, while vaccination status seems irrelevant to the omicron variant, Biden nevertheless continues to make unvaccinated Americans scapegoats.