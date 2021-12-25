UPDATE: The Other Side of Biden's 'Let's Go, Brandon' Call

On Friday, Joe Biden was trolled live during the NORAD Santa tracking event by a father named Jared.

“I hope you have a wonderful Christmas,” Biden told Jared at the end of the call.

“I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well,” Jared replied. “Merry Christmas and Let’s go, Brandon.”

“Let’s go, Brandon. I agree,” Biden said in response.

Video of the interaction went viral—because it was awesome—and now we have video of the other side of the call, from the family speaking with the Bidens.

Jared posted the video to his YouTube account. He can be seen laughing at the end of the recording after saying “Let’s go, Bradon,” but it doesn’t seem he heard Biden say, “Let’s go, Brandon. I agree.”

According to the video description, Jared says he had no idea that the call was being live-streamed. “We called NORAD and they patched us to the President!” reads the description of the video. “Let’s go, Brandon! I had no idea this was being livestreamed at the time!”

Either way, Jared, you’re a hero, and Merry Christmas!

