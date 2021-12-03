Fauci Uses 'Racist' Term For Original Strain of COVID

Earlier this year, a study alleged that Trump’s repeated references to the “Wuhan virus” or the “Chinese virus” “likely perpetuated racist attitudes” against Asians.

“Anti-Asian sentiment depicted in the tweets containing the term ‘Chinese Virus’ likely perpetuated racist attitudes and parallels the anti-Asian hate crimes that have occurred since,” claimed Dr. Yulin Hswen, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco, and the lead author of the study.

The Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition (CACRC) also sued Trump for his repeated use of the “China virus,” “Wuhan virus,” and “Kung Flu,” claiming that doing so “hurt Asian-Americans.”

So, what do they have to say about Dr. Fauci calling the original strain of the virus the “Wuhan strain”?

Fauci said, “…if you look at the vaccination… We were vaccinated against the original—what we call the ancestral or Wuhan strain—yet when you get antibodies from that vaccination, and when you get boosted, the level of protection spills over…”

WATCH: Dr. Fauci refers to the original virus as the "Wuhan strain" pic.twitter.com/CTH6NU0XyP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021

If we’re going to be consistent about this, then Dr. Fauci was being RACIST! The CACRC should be suing him now as well, and all those liberals who feigned outrage at Trump for daring to point out that the virus originated in China ought to be calling for Fauci to be fired.

They should… to be consistent… but I’m not holding my breath.