Never-Trumpers Quit Fox News

Never Trump pundits Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes have both resigned from their paid contributor gigs at Fox News, citing Tucker Carlson’s three-part series Patriot Purge on Fox Nation, as one of the reasons. The series explores the theory that the Capitol riot was a “false flag” operation meant to be used as a pretext for the persecution of pro-Trump conservatives.

“Fox News still does real reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives providing valuable opinion and analysis,” Hayes and Goldberg explain. “But the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.”

“We started The Dispatch two years ago ‘to do right as we see it, by providing engaged citizens fact-based reporting and commentary on politics, policy and culture—informed by conservative principles,'” Hayes and Goldberg claim. “We made a promise to our readers and members that we’d challenge our own assumptions as we challenged theirs, and that we wouldn’t pull punches. The tension between doing that work well and remaining loyal to Fox has tested us many times over the past few years. But with the release of Patriot Purge, we felt we could no longer ‘do right as we see it’ and remain at Fox News. So we resigned.”

Quite frankly, I doubt they’ll be missed. There’s little doubt that the left is exploiting the Capitol riot and using it to justify using the resources of the federal government to target Trump’s supporters. If Hayes and Goldberg want to quiet Fox News over it, then fine. I’m sure MSNBC will give them a call.