Is This the Most Ridiculous Reaction to the Rittenhouse Verdict?

In the wake of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, in which he was acquitted on all counts, there is a ton of enough reaction going around. Many people are thrilled. Others are angry.

And some are just outright nuts.

I have no doubt there will be a ton of crazy reactions to the verdict, but one response from a woman interviewed by MSNBC was amusingly silly. She said that her reaction was “both sadness, heartbreak, and unfortunately, not surprised.”

But here’s where things got absurd.

“Knowing the history of vigilante justice in this country, all the way back to times of enslavement when people would be deputized to go out and track down enslaved persons who ran away, to lynching mobs, and this is 2021, and unfortunately, heartbreak, sadness, but I wasn’t surprised.”

So this woman somehow how found a way to compare the Rittenhouse verdict to slavery.

Did she watch the trial? Did she see the evidence?

Quite frankly, I suspect that most of the people who will express opinions on this won’t have watched.