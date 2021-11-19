Biden Goes Rogue: Flouts OSHA, Court Rulings on Vaccine Mandate

Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses with a hundred or more employees has been blocked by the courts—twice.

OSHA has suspended enforcement of the vaccine mandate.

But, this is not stopping the White House from moving forward with the mandate anyway. In fact, Joe Biden is still encouraging businesses to take the steps necessary to implement it.

“OSHA suspended the vaccine implementation and enforcement because of a court order. Given this update, is the administration still urging businesses to move forward with the president’s vaccine and weekly testing rule?” a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday. “And are you still working off of that January 4th compliance deadline?”

“Let me be very clear: Our message to businesses right now is to move forward with measures that will make their workplaces safer and protect them — their workforces from COVID-19,” Psaki replied. “That was our message after the first day issued by the Fifth Circuit. That remains our message and nothing has changed.”

Psaki then noted that polling shows that 60 percent of businesses are “moving forward” with “components or versions of these vaccine requirements.”

Related: OSHA Suspends Enforcement of Vaccine Mandate as Conservative 6th Circuit Selected to Hear Case

So, Biden clearly doesn’t care about what the courts say or what OSHA is doing because he thinks he’s in the right. Barack Obama refused to let Congress get in the way of his agenda, and Joe Biden is refusing to let the Constitution get in the way of his.

The White House has officially gone rogue.