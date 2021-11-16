Biden Still Doesn't Know The Difference Between Tina Fey and Sarah Palin

Joe Biden is hardly the sharpest tool in the shed, so it’s hardly surprising that he can’t seem to remember the difference between former SNL actress Tina Fey and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

According to Phillip Wegmann, a White House reporter for Real Clear Politics, Biden claimed on Monday that while in the Obama administration, he worked with every state governor, “save one.” That one, he claims, was Sarah Palin, who he didn’t refer to by name, probably because he doesn’t remember it, but referred to her as the governor who “can see Alaska from her porch.”

Biden says that during the Obama administration he worked with every state governor, "save one." He knocks former Alaska Gov. Palin, not by name, but as the governor who "can see Alaska from her porch." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 15, 2021

Of course, Biden’s reference to Palin was completely wrong. Sarah Palin never said she could see Russia from her porch. Biden falsely attributed to her the sentiment expressed by Tina Fey portraying Palin on Saturday Night Live. Fey, playing Palin, touted her foreign policy credentials by saying, “And I can see Russia from my house.” The memorable skit was mocking Sarah Palin following an interview she gave on ABC News with Charles Gibson, who asked her about the insight she gained by being governor of a state so close to Russia. “They’re our next-door neighbors, and you can actually see Russia from land here in Alaska, from an island in Alaska,” she responded. It was a very pragmatic way of explaining how, as governor of Alaska, she was not so far removed from foreign policy issues.

Joe Biden similarly referred to Palin as “that woman from Alaska who could see Russia,” back in February of 2020, though it’s not clear whether he truly forgot her name or is still childishly mocking her.

At this point, it wouldn’t surprise me if Joe Biden thinks he was once a cast member of SNL.