Watchdog Group Urges White House to End Fauci’s Cruel Beagle Puppy Experiments

Earlier this week, the taxpayer watchdog group White Coat Waste Project (WCW) sent a letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, urging the White House to end the wasteful, unnecessary, and cruel beagle experiments funded by Dr. Fauci’s National Institutes for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

WCW has exposed a number of cruel and medically unnecessary experiments funded by NIAID.

One experiment, conducted between October 2018 and February 2019, involved force-feeding or injecting 44 beagle puppies with an experimental drug before killing and dissecting them. Taxpayers footed the bill for this research, which cost $1.68 million. Other beagles were given cordectomies and then immobilized while sand flies were allowed to eat them alive. Another experiment involved intentionally infecting beagles with heartworm larvae, and then euthanizing them six months later.

“Our ‘#BeagleGate’ investigations into NIAID experiments have united Americans across the political spectrum,” the letter to Klain reads. “Opposition to taxpayer-funded animal testing is neither a ‘blue’ nor a ‘red’ issue. A recent poll of 1,000 taxpayers found that 62% of Republicans and 64% of Independents supported defunding NIAID’s wasteful and cruel dog experiments. Notably, 71% of Democrats agreed, proving that it is possible to stand in lockstep with Dr. Fauci on some issues, such as the pandemic response, while simultaneously opposing NIAID’s abusive dog experiments. Indeed, various progressive-leaning animal rights groups, including PETA and Beagle Freedom Project, have also called for an end to NIAID’s dog experiments.”

This issue ought to mean something to Joe Biden, who happens to be a dog owner.

“Abusing and killing puppies in experiments with our tax dollars is a national disgrace that’s uniting Americans,” WCW Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy Justin Goodman said in a statement. “We hope this letter will encourage Ron Klain and President Biden to take action and end cruel and deadly ongoing beagle experiments funded by Dr. Fauci’s NIAID.”

Biden has an opportunity to do something truly bipartisan. But, as a human being, he needs to do something about these cruel experiments. Hopefully, he’ll listen.