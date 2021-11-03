BREAKING: McAuliffe Finally Concedes

Democrat Terry McAuliffe finally conceded the Virginia gubernatorial race to Republican Glenn Youngkin Wednesday morning, after refusing to do so Tuesday evening until all the votes were counted.

“Congratulations to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family,” McAuliffe said in a statement. “While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in. We must protect Virginia’s great public schools and invest in our students. We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman’s right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all.”

McAuliffe’s concession comes despite his recent hiring of election fixer Marc Elias, who was widely expected to mount legal challenges to the results should Youngkin emerge victorious.