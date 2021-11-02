Newt Gingrich Warns About Voter Fraud in Virginia: ‘If It’s Really Tight, They’ll Steal It’

On Sunday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Republican Glenn Youngkin will win the gubernatorial election in Virginia

But on Monday, Gingrich warned that fraud could tip the gubernatorial election in Virginia, arguing that Republican Glenn Youngkin will have to win by a big enough margin to ensure victory.

“Does Youngkin need to win for this to have the maximum impact? What if it’s really tight?” Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Gingrich Monday night.

“If it’s really tight, they’ll steal it,” Gingrich told him. “So you can’t afford to have a really tight election. You have to win by a big enough margin they can’t steal it.”

Fox's Newt Gingrich says if the Virginia governor race is close, "they will steal it" https://t.co/MiB1ht6f2b pic.twitter.com/ZEydlack8z — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 2, 2021

Trump lost the state by ten points last year, but Biden’s poor approval ratings have contributed to Democrat Terry McAuliffe losing a healthy lead to now be falling behind in the Real Clear Politics polls average. Most recent polls show the race is neck-and-neck, however a Fox News poll from last week showed Youngkin with an eight-point lead, and others show Youngkin with a smaller lead.

Related:Is It All Over for Terry McAuliffe?

Momentum has clearly shifted in Youngkin’s favor, but this is no time to take anything for granted.