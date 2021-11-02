News & Politics

Newt Gingrich Warns About Voter Fraud in Virginia: ‘If It’s Really Tight, They’ll Steal It’

By Matt Margolis Nov 02, 2021 12:34 PM ET
(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

On Sunday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Republican Glenn Youngkin will win the gubernatorial election in Virginia

But on Monday, Gingrich warned that fraud could tip the gubernatorial election in Virginia, arguing that Republican Glenn Youngkin will have to win by a big enough margin to ensure victory.

“Does Youngkin need to win for this to have the maximum impact? What if it’s really tight?” Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Gingrich Monday night.

“If it’s really tight, they’ll steal it,” Gingrich told him. “So you can’t afford to have a really tight election. You have to win by a big enough margin they can’t steal it.”

Trump lost the state by ten points last year, but Biden’s poor approval ratings have contributed to Democrat Terry McAuliffe losing a healthy lead to now be falling behind in the Real Clear Politics polls average. Most recent polls show the race is neck-and-neck, however a Fox News poll from last week showed Youngkin with an eight-point lead, and others show Youngkin with a smaller lead.

Momentum has clearly shifted in Youngkin’s favor, but this is no time to take anything for granted.

