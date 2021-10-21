News & Politics

Not Even MSNBC Believes Biden Whopper That $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill Will Cost ‘Zero’

By Matt Margolis Oct 21, 2021 12:52 PM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have repeatedly claimed that the massive $3.5 trillion social spending bill is “already paid for” and won’t cost anything to the taxpayers. It’s hard to believe they can even make such a ridiculous claim with straight faces. While several of their allies have repeated this talking point, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle ridiculed the claim earlier this week.

“[Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen] did say she does believe this thing is fully paid for, right, she’s not supposed to sell policy. She’s the one who knows the math and she argues, yes it’s raising taxes, but that tax gap, right, they want to fund the IRS, you don’t have to change any of the tax laws, you just have to enforce them. She argues that over the next ten years there’s ten trillion dollars that can be collected!”

“Yeah and that’s why the White House says this infrastructure bill, the sum total of it, they say it’s zero, they argue it’s all paid for,” her co-host said, laughing.

“Th—that’s a mathematics that I am not yet familiar with, but um, we’ll see.”

When MSNBC sounds more like Republicans when responding to a Democrat talking point, it’s time to come up with a new lie to sell.

