Merrick Garland Debunks Democrat 'Insurrection' Claims About Capitol Riot

Attorney General Merrick Garland testified before Congress on Thursday, covering a wide range of issues. During his testimony, however, he managed to debunk a major Democrat claim about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Since the events of that day, the riot that took place has been dubbed an “insurrection” against the government by Democrats in Congress.

But, when asked by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) if any of the individuals who have been arrested for participating in the riot have been charged with “insurrection,” Garland told him “I don’t believe so.”

“Has any defendant involved in the January 6th events been charged with insurrection?” Gohmert asked.

“I don’t believe so,” Garland responded.

“Well, that is the word most used by Democrats here on Capitol Hill about January 6th, but no one has been charged with it that we could find, either,” Gohmert pointed out.

Rep. @LouieGohmertTX1: "Has any defendant involved in the January 6th events been charged with insurrection?" AG GARLAND: "I don't believe so." GOHMERT: "Well that is the word most used by Democrats here on Capitol Hill." pic.twitter.com/pWIWtJKg7U — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 21, 2021

The media has also made a point to help the Democrats’ narrative on the Jan. 6 riot. A Google News search yields millions of results for the terms “capitol insurrection.”

If it was an insurrection, why hasn’t a single person been charged with insurrection? Insurrection is, in fact, a specific crime. According to 18 U.S. Code § 2383: “Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

Surely the Biden administration, with all its tough talk about holding the rioters accountable, could find someone to charge with insurrection, right? If they could, they certainly would have, and we all know it. Instead, they’ve been charged with other crimes related to their actions on that day. Just not insurrection. Why not? Because the riot wasn’t an insurrection. Attorney General Garland knows this. Congressional Democrats know this. Heck, the media probably knows it too.

An FBI report released this summer concluded that the riot was not centrally coordinated. “Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” a former senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the FBI investigation told Reuters. “Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

Despite the fact that the riot was clearly not an attempted insurrection, the Democrats and the media continue to describe it a such because they’re doing everything possible to exploit the situation for political purposes.