The Politics of Impeaching Joe Biden

Former Trump adviser Jason Miller says that Joe Biden “deserves to be impeached” over his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and his failure to address the southern border crisis, and he believes impeachment could happen.

“There’s no chance on impeachment this two years. Is there a chance in the future? Potentially,” Miller said.

“Things I think we all learned from both the Clinton and Trump impeachments is, it does pull your base in line, and so a lot of people might have a frustration or might even oppose you before then, because they have to answer to their primary voters and their people,” Miller continued. “I certainly believe that he deserves to be impeached for his reckless behavior in Afghanistan. Obviously, the votes aren’t there to do it. He’ll rally all his people behind it.”

Indeed, impeachment would never happen while Democrats have the majority in the House, but it’s questionable whether Republicans would have the fortitude to go through with it once they have the majority. Between Biden’s incompetence and dereliction of duty, a solid case for impeachment can easily be made, but there are also political implications. While Biden’s poll numbers are in the toilet right now, impeachment could rally Democrat voters behind him.

Nevertheless, the left appears to be bracing for potential impeachment. Earlier this month, left-wing rag Salon warned that Republicans “smell blood.”

“Impeaching Biden is one tactic in a larger plan to delegitimize any election that Republican [sic] do not win,” Salon’s Chauncey DeVega hilariously mused, apparently forgetting that Democrats have attempted impeachment of every Republican president of the last 40 years. Did DeVega forget that articles of impeachment were filed against five of the previous six Republican presidents? Or about the fake Russian collusion narrative, which Democrats used to delegitimize Trump? Did he forget that, too?

In reality, DeVega is simply off his rocker, because, according to him, impeaching Joe Biden has nothing to do with his failures. Rather, the Republican Party’s “ultimate goal” in impeaching an old white man is to “replace America’s nascent multiracial democracy with an unofficial apartheid system under which nonwhite people and other targeted groups are effectively second-class citizens.”

You can practically hear the crinkling of DeVega’s tinfoil hat.

The truth is that Democrats were plotting to impeach Trump even before he took office.

“‘Impeachment’ is already on the lips of pundits, newspaper editorials, constitutional scholars, and even a few members of Congress,” wrote Politico senior policy reporter Darren Samuelsohn in April of 2016, seven months before Trump even won the election.

“Democrats are paving the way to impeach Donald Trump,” read a headline at Vanity Fair in December, just over a month before Trump took office.

The most infamous example was an article in the Washington Post, which ran the same day Trump took office, that announced, “The effort to impeach President Donald John Trump is already underway.”

The Democrats’ blatant politicization of impeachment has had consequences. Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene introduced Articles of Impeachment the day after Biden took office, citing his “pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President.” While her efforts weren’t taken seriously, recent efforts in the wake of Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan may have legs, should Republicans win the House in 2022. The ultimate question Republicans in Congress will have to answer when the time comes is whether to pursue it or not. Does Joe Biden deserve to be impeached? Yes, he does. Will Democrats attempt to impeach future Republican presidents? History suggests they will. As much as I don’t like the idea of impeachment becoming a common practice by the opposing party, in the wake of Democrats unjustifiably impeaching Trump twice, impeaching Biden for actual incompetence and dereliction of duty hardly seems excessive.