Can We Stop Pretending Joe Biden Ever Cared About Unity and Compromise?

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie declared that 2020 Joe Biden “is now officially dead and buried” because of his failure to get his social spending bill and his infrastructure bill passed.

“It’s the death of 2020 Joe Biden. When he went to the Hill, 2020 Joe Biden is now officially dead and buried,” Christie said. “The guy who ran against the progressives, ran against Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, ran to be a uniter in this country, ran saying he was going to force compromise. And he went up to Capitol Hill, and he capitulated to the progressives, the liberals in his party.”

“And why should we be surprised?” Christie continued. “He couldn’t stand up to the Taliban. How could we expect him to stand up to AOC?”

Biden’s failure to get his spending bill and infrastructure bill passed is certainly a failure on his part. But I think Christie is wrong to think this was the death blow to 2020 Joe Biden. In fact, the Joe Biden who ran on compromise never actually showed up to the White House–and frankly, he never intended to. Unity and compromise were just buzzphrases for Joe Biden’s campaign to make anti-Trump Republicans feel more comfortable supporting him. For example, the group of former Bush administration officials who supported Joe Biden, 43 Alumni for Biden PAC, claimed they remained Republicans but said they believed Trump had done damage to our nation. They endorsed Biden despite policy differences with him because they looked forward to a time when “civil, honest and robust policy discussions are the order of the day.” In other words, they deluded themselves into thinking Joe Biden would bring both parties together to the table to work out their differences and do the business of the people. They fell for the “compromise” slogan hook, line, and sinker, but when Joe Biden had the chance to live up to his campaign promise, he didn’t even bother trying.

In fact, according to his White House press secretary, that was never his goal. Back in April, Jen Psaki admitted that Joe Biden never intended to work with Republicans on Capitol Hill at all. Psaki said Joe Biden’s view is “that bringing the country together is bringing the American people together. So, when I say he’s, uhh, focused on bringing people together, bringing Democrats and Republicans together, he’s not talking about solving bipartisanship in [Washington, D.C.].”

Based on what’s been happening at recent sporting events nationwide, Biden seems to have brought the country together, but not in the way he hoped.

But seriously, there was never any reason to believe Biden had any intention of bringing Republicans and Democrats together. Biden doesn’t exactly have a record of bipartisanship to be proud of, and he has never been above divisive rhetoric. Let’s not forget that in 2008 he indirectly accused his longtime “friend” John McCain of being racist, accusing his campaign of “attacking Barack Obama in the ugliest of ways,” which is basically another way of saying they were racist without actually saying the word. In 2012, he told African American voters that Republicans would put them back in chains. Last year, he said 10-15 percent of Americans are “just not very good people” and accused all Trump supporters of believing all Mexicans are rapists and that all Muslims are bad. Joe Biden never cared about unity or compromise. The “2020 Joe Biden” Chris Christie spoke of was an illusion, a ruse. He started embracing radical leftist policies before the 2020 campaign and during it. Biden originally claimed to oppose AOC’s radical Green New Deal, then co-opted it as his own plan while still denying he supported it, then implemented Green New Deal policies via executive action during his first days in office.

Joe Biden has been capitulating to the most radical elements in his party for years now. There was never any reason to believe Joe Biden was going to compromise on his agenda to make it bipartisan. Anyone who believed Biden was actually going to bring Republicans to the table is a fool.

