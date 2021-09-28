Who Wants to Unnecessarily Vaccinate Kids? Take a Wild Guess.

Last week, Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and generates a “robust” antibody response in children between the ages of 5 and 11. The company has now submitted its data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review.

“These data have been shared with the FDA for the Agency’s initial review. A formal submission to request Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to <12 years of age is expected to follow in the coming weeks. Submissions to the European Medicines Agency [EMA] and other regulatory authorities are also planned,” Pfizer said.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine has been fully approved for Americans 16 years and older. Still, the FDA rejected approval for universal booster shots over an increased risk of heart issues in young males. Identifying as female is not an option to decrease this risk.

The FDA will review the data over the next several weeks. Who knows what they’ll decide. But, even if they approve the vaccine for kids 5 to 11, that doesn’t mean you should. The CDC’s data show that COVID is less deadly than the seasonal flu for kids ages 0-17 years. The CDC also acknowledged back in July that “multiple studies have shown that transmission within school settings is typically lower than — or at least similar to — levels of community transmission when prevention strategies are in place in schools.”

In fact, according to a recent study out of the United Kingdom, unvaccinated kids are at a lower risk of death from COVID than fully vaccinated adults of any age.

So why even bother going for this approval? The data prove that kids don’t need to be vaccinated– and frankly, it’s too early to know the longterm effects of the vaccine. Who wants to make their kids guinea pigs?

Not me.

And neither do most Americans, according to a new poll from Convention of States Action conducted by the Trafalgar Group, one of the most accurate pollsters of the past few election cycles.

“In poll after poll, we see that the American people are fundamentally skeptical about so-called science coming out of Washington, DC. They see the conflicting information and almost daily shifts in policy, and don’t want their children to be the guinea pigs for a group of bureaucrats who have mismanaged and bungled this crisis from the start,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. “School-based mandates are not going to fly with the public.”

According to the poll, nearly half of Americans, 48.6 percent, are “not confident that the COVID-19 vaccines are necessary and appropriate for children ages 5-12,” while 42.2 percent are confident.

As you can imagine, political affiliation appears to be a factor in how confident one is about the necessity of vaccinating young kids. While 66.8 percent of Republican voters are not confident vaccinating kids is necessary and appropriate, 62.5 percent of Democrats are confident. However, 54.7 percent of independent voters are not confident. In short, it’s Democrats who want to unnecessarily vaccinate their kids—not Republicans or independents.

Are Democrats unable to access the data? Do they not care? Do they simply enjoy being afraid? I wish I knew the answers to these questions. But it’s troubling that so many Democrats are okay with their kids being guinea pigs for a vaccine they don’t even need. Let’s study the longterm impact of these vaccines before we start giving them to a group that is better protected from COVID without vaccination than adults who have been vaccinated.