FedEx Driver Announces He Won’t Deliver to People Supporting Biden or BLM in Viral TikTok Video

A FedEx driver posted a video on TikTok bragging that wouldn’t deliver packages to homes supporting Biden/Harris or Black Lives Matter, and the video went viral.

“What’s up TikTok. Just wanted to come on here and let all you know, if you don’t have a flag in front of your house, and if you have a Joe Biden, Kamala […] posted up in front of your house, Black Lives Matter — I will not deliver your s—t,” 39-year-old Vincent Paterno says in the September 16 video. “I will not deliver your s—t,” he continued. “I will bring that back to the station and I will keep doing that s—t. Have a good day.”

The video has received over 74,000 views, and more than 3,600 comments, eventually getting the company to respond.

“We are appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx,” a company spokesman said in a statement in response to the video. “This individual is no longer providing service on behalf of the company.”

Paterno posted a follow-up video disputing media reports that he was fired over the incident, showing what he said were text messages that proved he’d already planned to leave the company. He then warned his viewers not to believe fake news.

Regardless of whether he was fired or not, the bigger issue here is that Paterno’s original video was wrong. I don’t know Paterno’s views on cancel culture, but how is his refusal to deliver packages to Biden/Harris and BLM supporters not another symptom of cancel culture? Conservatives, Republicans, and Trump supporters should be better than that.