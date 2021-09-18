70 Percent of Americans Call Biden’s Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal a ‘National Humiliation’

Well, Joe Biden has managed to unite the country.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, a whopping 70 percent of Americans agreed that Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was a “national humiliation.” Among those, 51 percent strongly agreed with the sentiment. Biden doesn’t exactly get a pass from his own party either, as 56 percent of Democrats agreed.

Despite the Biden administration’s claims that only 100-200 Americans were left behind in Afghanistan, some say there are over 5,000 American citizens left, and Secretary of State Blinken testified on Wednesday that, according to the “best estimates” there are “several thousand” U.S. green card holders still there.

Americans are also very concerned about the hostage crisis. Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of American voters believe it is like.ly Americans will be taken hostage by the Taliban, of which 48 percent strongly agree. Even 63 percent of Democrats agreed.

Of course, there already is a hostage crisis. Earlier this week, State Department spokesman Ned Price conceded that the Taliban was preventing planes with Americans from leaving the country.

“We have been very clear that the individuals who have expressed a desire and a willingness to leave via Mazar-e-Sharif should be allowed to leave the country,” Price said. “There – the fact that to my knowledge a charter flight has not departed Mazar has nothing to do with anything that the State Department has or has not done, and in fact, quite the contrary. The State Department, as we have said, has pulled every lever available to us. We have gone to extraordinary lengths with not only our engagement with the Taliban, but also with these other constellation of groups on the ground and operating from afar, and also with countries in the region. And to our minds, these flights, these individuals, there is no reason they should not be able to depart. And that’s what we’re continuing to focus on.”

Biden must feel lucky Americans only believe there will be a hostage crisis when there already is one.