COVID Hypocrisy on Full Display at Met Gala

While there has been all sorts of buzz about AOC’s dress at the 2021 Met Gala, there has been less talk about what she and other “celebrities” haven’t been wearing at recent high-profile events: masks.

Lucky for you, I’ve reviewed various photos and video so you don’t have to.

One thing I noticed from the photos and videos I was able to find is that while photographers and other staffers on-site at the Met Gala appeared to be mostly, if not universally masked, different rules appeared to apply to the “beautiful people”—the celebrities. Others noticed this as well.

In the back you see all the “help” in masks while they strut around smiling with this on their butts. It’s quite the image. pic.twitter.com/0R3cOosntb — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 14, 2021

Equality for all women.

Except those who have to wear servant masks.

met gala pic.twitter.com/LkgSignyHc — Bill Brown (@bill019_brown) September 14, 2021

While the event seemed to be an opportunity for celebrities to show off their mostly hideous fashion statements, does anyone else find it odd that while the CDC is suggesting that our kids—who are overwhelmingly unaffected by COVID—need to wear masks all day, celebrities from all over can show up to an event like this and ditch their masks?

My son is 7 and he has to wear a mask at school for 8 hours every day. pic.twitter.com/pGz15MNGvT — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) September 14, 2021

Hey, I’m all for ditching the masks, but how many times can we see that there are two sets of masking rules and not get annoyed? Perhaps the celebrities all put their masks on at some point, but wouldn’t the highly covered red carpet moment have been the ideal time for these celebrities to use their influence on the public to promote mask-wearing? While there were some people on the red carpet wearing masks, they were few and far between. Most celebrities had no problem ditching their masks and posing for photos with other rich celebrities. Was COVID only targeting the staff at the event?

That’s not to say that the gala didn’t have COVID protocols. “Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking,” a spokesperson for The Met told People in a statement.

The CDC still wants “fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.” Something tells me this Met Gala would be such an event.

While many on the left think Donald Trump is to blame for not adequately promoting vaccinations because, allegedly, Trump supporters are the bulk of vaccine-hesitant Americans, how many people are criticizing celebrities and politicians who repeatedly attend events in areas of substantial or high transmission without masking or social distancing?

“Lots of people commenting snidely on the lack of masks and social distancing in this opulent indoor event in the middle of a pandemic but — as was true of Obama’s indoor bash — COVID wasn’t invited to the #MetGala and these are the sophisticated people who aren’t in danger,” mocked Glenn Greenwald on Twitter.

Lots of people commenting snidely on the lack of masks and social distancing in this opulent indoor event in the middle of a pandemic but — as was true of Obama's indoor bash — COVID wasn't invited to the #MetGala and these are the sophisticated people who aren't in danger. https://t.co/oWOydEJeqf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 14, 2021

And then there was the MTV Video Music Awards, which was recently covered by our own Megan Fox. Another red carpet full of unmasked celebrities. While it did appear that masks were worn by most of the audience, it is clear from various photos and video that mask-wearing was not mandatory.

From the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been subjected to the hypocrisy of COVID restrictions. In New York, for example, large gatherings were banned… unless you were protesting racial injustice. Apparently, if you shouted “Black lives matter!” over and over again you were immune to COVID. This hypocrisy was seized on by the Trump campaign, which offered signs that read “Peaceful Protest” at their rallies. But the real problem here is that when the public sees that the rules apply differently to different groups of people, it breeds distrust in those making the rules. It’s worse when those who make the rules break them. Governor Gavin Newsom infamously violated his own COVID restrictions, and that prompted the recall election.

Maybe we should all just live our lives how we see fit and end the charade.