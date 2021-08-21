News & Politics

Biden's Real Clear Politics Poll Average Underwater for the First Time

By Matt Margolis Aug 21, 2021 10:02 AM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In recent days, polls have started trickling in showing the impact of Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal on his approval rating, and it wasn’t good.

Biden’s approval ratings have been trending downward since January, but the recent hits to his approval have been the worst yet. But, for the first time since taking office, Joe Biden’s Real Clear Politics Average, has him at negative job approval.

FiveThirtyEight, which does a similar average of polls, but uses a weighted average, still has Biden’s polling average above water, but still shows an undeniable downward trend that has accelerated in recent days.

The Real Clear Politics average includes the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, which has Biden at 49 percent disapproval, and 46 percent approval, with a net approval of -3. The previous Reuters/Ipsos poll from last week had Biden at +8, a painfully sharp drop in approval.

The only good news for Biden is that he still polls better than Kamala Harris.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebook,
MeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: JOE BIDEN POLLS
TRENDING
Editor's Choice