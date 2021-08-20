The Democrats Will Never Hold Biden Accountable for Afghanistan

Since the fall of Afghanistan, Joe Biden has been criticized from all sides, even from the left-wing media that spent the entire campaign and his presidency carrying water for him. Some have gotten the impression that Biden’s political future could be in jeopardy. The White House called an indefinite lid for Biden on Thursday, which certainly raises legitimate questions about his mental competency. Without a doubt, if Biden has ever been vulnerable during his presidency, it’s right now.

So, is Biden’s exit from the presidency really a possibility? Yeah right. Don’t make any wagers on that. Sure, Republicans have floated invoking the 25th Amendment, as well as impeachment. But those efforts will go nowhere. For sure, Joe Biden has done more to deserve impeachment in seven months than Donald Trump ever did, but as long as Democrats control Congress, Joe Biden is absolutely safe from being held accountable.

Some disagree. Over at American Greatness, Dan Gelernter and Ted McCartney argue that “it looks like the ejection of Biden may already have begun.”

It definitely feels like it, but I’m not buying it.

While there are some Democrats who seem somewhat interested in an investigation, as I’ve previously pointed out, it’s likely a ruse to spread the blame for Afghanistan around and partially absolve Biden by blaming Trump for cutting a deal with the Taliban—which Biden broke anyway.

“The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will continue fulfilling its oversight role with a hearing on U.S. policy towards Afghanistan,” Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said in a statement. “Including the Trump administration’s flawed negotiations with Taliban, and the Biden administration’s flawed execution of the U.S. withdrawal.”

Democrats won’t blame Biden without pushing the narrative that it was Trump’s fault first. So, mark my words, a congressional investigation led by Democrats will achieve nothing. But none of that matters anyway because the two most powerful Democrats can’t even bring themselves to criticize Biden.

After Biden’s speech on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi actually praised him for his leadership. “The President is to be commended for his strong leadership and exceptional focus on bringing American military involvement in Afghanistan to an end,” she said in a statement following his address. “He does so ensuring that Americans and our Afghan partners make it to safety as soon as possible and with a continuing laser focus on counterterrorism efforts to protect U.S. interests at home and abroad.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who months ago praised Joe Biden’s “careful, thought-out plan” for withdrawing from Afghanistan, has also refused to blame Biden for the botched withdrawal and seems uninterested in having an investigation anyway. “I’m not into pointing fingers,” Schumer said Wednesday. “Job number one is to get these people out and that’s what we should be focusing on. There’s time for congressional investigations and congressional oversight down the road.”

“I supported President Biden’s plan that we should not be in an endless war,” Schumer added.

Does anyone think that the Democratic Party will throw Biden under the bus if Pelosi and Schumer won’t even criticize him? It doesn’t matter if a few select Democrats put on a show investigation or if the normally praising media is suddenly calling out Biden’s incompetence; Pelosi and Schumer hold all the power here. As long as they want Biden around (and it looks like they still do), he’ll stay.