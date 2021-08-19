Joe Biden Calls Off Public Appearances and Remarks Indefinitely

During the presidential campaign, the Biden administration introduced a new word into the lexicon: a “lid.” His campaign called a lid countless times without explanation, meaning it was cutting off all media appearances for that day.

Joe Biden went on vacation to Camp David just before Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and gave no public remarks on the matter until more than 24 hours after the fall of Kabul. That was a speech Biden delivered from the White House Monday, after which he took no questions from the media.

He went silent again, then delivered another speech on Wednesday, this time on COVID. He took no media questions after the conclusion of this address. He sat for an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopolous Wednesday. That interview has caused yet more problems. Biden’s performance in it has been seen as heartless and incoherent.

Fox News reports that Biden has effectively called a lid, this time indefinitely.

In what appears to be a continuation of his campaign bunker strategy, and following his widely panned interview with ABC News on the stunning fall of Afghanistan, President Biden’s schedule Thursday contained no planned public remarks or press briefings. The president took all public remarks, press briefings and press conferences off his schedule as he and his administration deal with the blowback from their botched troop withdrawal that saw Kabul fall into the hands of the Taliban.

Biden has taken public appearances off his schedule without explanation. Reports indicate he has left Washington for his home state of Delaware, or soon will.

Kamala Harris has announced a trip to Singapore and Vietnam after being silent throughout the Afghanistan crisis.

Afghanistan remains a chaotic and extremely dangerous tinderbox with thousands of Americans stranded at its heart and surrounded by the Taliban while they await evacuation.

But Joe Biden has walked away again and called a lid.