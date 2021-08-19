British Parliament Holds Joe Biden in Contempt for Afghanistan Catastrophe

Joe Biden’s disastrous handling of Afghanistan and his remarks on the debacle continue to reverberate around the world. The British Daily Telegraph reports that America’s closest ally is roundly condemning Biden and questioning its relationship with the United States.

The Daily Telegraph reports that “Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal was condemned as ‘catastrophic’ and ‘shameful’ as Parliament delivered an unprecedented rebuke to a US president.”

The Telegraph reports that condemnation for Biden came from across the political spectrum in Britain, Tory and Labour alike, and included Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson himself, a staunch ally of the United States regardless of the president or party to which he belongs, also came under fierce criticism. He could only argue that Biden’s decisions had forced his hand.

Tory Chairman Tom Tugendhat fought in Afghanistan alongside the Afghan troops Biden has repeatedly condemned since Kabul’s fall. He blasted the U.S. leader: “To see their commander-in-chief call into question the courage of men I fought with, to claim they ran, is shameful.”

Former Prime Minister Teresa May likewise condemned the United States under Biden, saying “Was our knowledge of the position on the ground so inadequate? Did we really believe that, or did we just feel that we had to follow the United States and hope that, on a wing and a prayer, it would be all right on the night?”

Tory leader Lord Howard said Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan “is, and will be seen by history, as a catastrophic mistake which may well prove to the defining legacy of his presidency.”

The UK’s Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Sir Nick Carter, “accused the US of ‘shattering’ the morale of Afghan troops when they stopped airstrikes.”

The Telegraph reports that “The heated rhetoric has further thrust the state of the ‘special relationship’ and the Biden-Johnson partnership into the spotlight.”

Biden was supposed to be the expert adult in the room. His actions and his rhetoric have ruptured one of our oldest and strongest alliances and may have destabilized the British government.