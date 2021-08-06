Governor Cuomo Behind Bars? New Criminal Complaint Filed Against Him Could Make It Happen

One of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s assistants who has accused him of groping her as they were taking a selfie together has filed a criminal complaint against him with the Albany County Sheriff’s office, the New York Post reports.

The complaint was filed Thursday afternoon by the woman identified as “Executive Assistant #1” in the New York attorney general’s sexual harassment report.

In the report, it is said that Cuomo’s “behavior ranged from playful banter about Executive Assistant #1’s potential romantic relationships to looking through Executive Assistant #1’s social media posts and asking about the marital status and social and dating lives of Executive Assistant #1 and her friend,” another executive assistant in his office. Over time, the governor’s behavior became increasingly inappropriate, escalating “to more intimate physical contact, including regular hugs and kisses on the cheek (and at least one kiss on the lips), culminating in incidents where the Governor grabbed Executive Assistant #1’s butt while they took a selfie in the Executive Mansion, and where the Governor, during a hug, reached under Executive Assistant #1’s blouse and grabbed her breast.”

“I mean it was—he was like cupping my breast. He cupped my breast,” Executive Assistant #1 says in the report. “I have to tell you it was—at the moment I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra and I remember it was like a little even the cup—the kind of bra that I had to the point I could tell you doesn’t really fit me properly, it was a little loose, I just remember seeing exactly that.”

Related: Cuomo Accuser Is Willing To Take a Polygraph. Why Won’t Cuomo?

Sheriff Craig Apple of the Albany County District Attorney’s office told the New York Post that Cuomo could be arrested if the allegations are substantiated.

“The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest,” Apple said. “Just because of who it is we are not going to rush it or delay it.”

The attorney general’s report detailed the allegations of eleven women and, upon completion of the independent investigation, concluded that “the Governor sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments.”

It would be nice to see Cuomo put behind bars. Between his alleged pattern of sexual harassment and his nursing home COVID scandal, he deserves it. But call me crazy; I’m not convinced justice will be fully served here. He may be impeached, but I don’t expect him to serve any time or even be taken away in handcuffs. I hope he gets all that he deserves, but Democrats often get away with such things. One thing, however, is for sure: His epic fall from grace is a pleasure to watch.