How COVID's 'Evolving' Mandates Kill Off 'Settled Science' as an Argument

For years, the left has insisted that manmade climate change is not only real but “the science is settled.” If you don’t believe in manmade climate change, you’re a climate denier who doesn’t believe in science. The discussion is over, and you are not to be taken seriously because of what “the science” says.

“The debate is settled,” Barack Obama in his 2014 State of the Union address. “Climate change is a fact.”

He is neither the first nor the last person to say this. But, like so many other advocates of the manmade climate change theory, he’s not so worried about rising levels that he shied away from buying an $11.75 million beachside home on Martha’s Vineyard just a few feet above sea level.

The notion that science is immune to being challenged is a dangerous one. Galileo Galilei was convicted of heresy for rejecting the theory that the sun revolved around the earth in favor of the theory that the earth revolved around the sun. Galileo was right but was sentenced to imprisonment and ultimately was under house arrest for the remainder of his life. Climate change has become the modern-day equivalent of geocentrism. This is not hyperbole. The Democratic Party platform has called for the prosecution of climate-change skeptics.

But, suddenly, the COVID pandemic has turned the whole concept of “settled science” on its head. Those who insist that the science is settled on climate change are the same people who, in just a few months, went from saying if we got vaccinated we could ditch our masks to now accusing the fully vaccinated of killing people for not wanting to wear masks again. Why? Because the science has evolved.

Huh… so much for settled science, right?

When the CDC lifted the mask recommendation for vaccinated people back in May, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, “We now have science that has really just evolved even in the last two weeks that demonstrates that these vaccines are safe, they are effective.”

Dr. Fauci echoed that sentiment, saying, “The underlying reason for the CDC doing this was just based on the evolution of the science.”

During this pandemic, those who challenged the accepted narrative that lockdowns and masks don’t work or that COVID may have come from a lab were treated as heretics, just like Galileo Galilei. Even though the science has “evolved” during this pandemic, countless people have been arrested for violating mask mandates. Why is it that the left’s immediate response to those who challenge the “settled science” of the moment is to prosecute and imprison them?

It’s safe to say that we actually understand less about our climate than COVID. Yet, climate science is “settled,” but COVID science “evolves”? That is nonsensical.

Science has never been static. Thanks to the pandemic, the left can no longer claim that any science is settled because they have constantly been shifting their positions based on the evolving science of COVID. So the next time a liberal claims that the science of climate change is settled, you can point to COVID and its constantly evolving “settled” science that dictated lockdowns and mask mandates.

Sorry, liberals, using “settled science” canard to end debate about an issue is officially dead.